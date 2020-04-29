Many of us have seen the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has on our health care.
Regular checkups from doctors, dentists, orthodontists, etc. have been rescheduled or canceled. Elective surgeries have been postponed. Hospital visits are tightly regulated.
Meanwhile, rural hospitals continue to struggle. Financial woes have closed many. Both Jefferson City hospitals are furloughing some employees and taking other cost-cutting measures.
That, while health care workers provide care for all patients, including those with COVID-19.
Robin Trotman, medical director of infectious diseases at CoxHealth in Springfield, is one of seven infectious disease and critical care doctors who are part of Gov. Mike Parson’s COVID-19 advisory panel.
He said health consumers can expect changes.
“You might sit in your car, and you might make a phone call before you enter. You might be called in instead of sitting in a crowded waiting room. The offices are clean; the health care workers are being screened for symptoms,” he said in a recent briefing with Parson.
As the health care system starts to normalize again, there could be bumps in the road, he said.
“If people will be patient with us — this is going to be a long haul,” Trotman said. “I know that lifting the shelter-at-home (order) is going to be, it’s going to be an answer to prayers, but this is all contingent on people around our state adhering to those same fundamental principles of keeping your distance from people, being aware of your surroundings, not going to work if you’re sick. These little things like hand hygiene — maybe you still wear a mask in public — those are going to afford us the ability to continue to release these restrictions on our movement.”
We’re no soothsayers. We don’t know how health care will change in the near future or in the long run. But we do believe Trotman is right — things will change.
So we ask patients — and other health care consumers — to be patient. While you shouldn’t compromise your health care, you will likely need to adapt and be flexible.
