Meanness seems to be having a moment, and an incident under investigation that occurred at Missouri Southern State University homecoming game prompts concern that moment has arrived here.
MSSU is reviewing what it characterized as "inappropriate behavior" during the homecoming game against the University of Central Missouri at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Reports surfaced that some MSSU fans moved into seats on the opposing team's side and were drinking, yelling vulgarities, spilling beer on opposing fans' blankets and blowing smoke in their faces.
Regardless of what the investigation reveals, the behavior was concerning enough that MSSU President Alan Marble declared it "inappropriate and unacceptable," and Marble issued a public apology.
The incident in the stands shows the need to reinforce the distinction between healthy rivalry and offensive behavior. We could talk about the rise of rudeness. We could make connections between this and the explosion of name-calling and invective on social media.
We could relate it to the increase of clannish attitudes in political discourse and the disappearing concept of the "loyal opposition." We could say we too often define ourselves by differences rather than similarities. We could say this thuggishness grows out of the "us versus them" attitude that pervades the culture.
We could also dismiss the behavior as youthful hijinx gone too far. We could say that the homecoming enthusiasm got a little out of hand. We could blame the alcohol. We could say, "They're in college. Kids will be kids."
We could say any or all of that. And while the above could be argued, it misses the most important point.
Behavior such as that reported demonstrates a failure to recognize that the fans on the other side feel the same way about their team that we feel about ours.
It takes positive zeal for the homecoming football game and turns it into an objectionable experience. Rather than rooting for one side, such behavior amounts to harassing the other.
Worst of all, the actions reported turn the positive goals of college sports on their heads. The college football field and the stands are part of an institute of learning, but some may have learned the wrong lesson.
Fair play, sportsmanship, tradition, connection, camaraderie, passion, even entertainment are reasons to take to the field and to fill the stands. An attempt to harass or humiliate the opposing team or its fans undermines these.
Rivalry should never mean disrespect.
