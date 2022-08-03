Eric Greitens thought Missouri GOP voters had short memories. He imagined they would welcome him when he came roaring back with guns blazing — literally — in a bid for U.S. Senate just four years after he left the governor’s mansion in disgrace.
Tuesday night, his Republican challenger Eric Schmitt bested him easily. So did U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Greitens came in third — abject humiliation for a candidate with such huge name recognition.
Of course, he never should have wasted primary voters’ time, or his donors’ money, in the first place.
He abruptly exited Jefferson City in 2018 under multiple clouds. He was accused of campaign finance violations (and paid a fine and signed a consent decree with the Missouri Ethics Commission to settle — an admission he’d misreported contributions).
His former hairdresser credibly alleged he tied her up in his basement and forced himself on her sexually. And since his resignation, his ex-wife has testified under oath that he physically assaulted her and their children.
He enjoyed no last-minute boost from Donald Trump’s clownish non-endorsement of “ERIC” Monday evening, transparently designed for Trump to claim kingmaker status whether Schmitt or Greitens prevailed.
Perhaps if Greitens’ approach in this race had begun with a modicum of contrition — an apology for embarrassing his state on a national stage — he could have made a plea for redemption.
Nope. Instead, voters got the same arrogant, violently threatening persona they’d come to know before, amped up even further.
A commercial where he and a squadron of shock troops brandished rifles to go “RINO hunting” drew scorn and horror far outside Missouri’s borders.
Eric Greitens has shown his state no traces of modesty or repentance. There’s little reason to think he won’t be back, reaching for yet another office in the future.
Here’s to hoping nobody ever throws dollars away filling his campaign coffers again.
Copyright Kansas City Star. Reprinted with permission.
