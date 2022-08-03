Eric Greitens thought Missouri GOP voters had short memories. He imagined they would welcome him when he came roaring back with guns blazing — literally — in a bid for U.S. Senate just four years after he left the governor’s mansion in disgrace.

Tuesday night, his Republican challenger Eric Schmitt bested him easily. So did U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Greitens came in third — abject humiliation for a candidate with such huge name recognition.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you