Missouri housing advocates want to prevent landlords from evicting tenants for at least six months.
But doing so creates its own problems without addressing the underlying issues.
As the News Tribune reported last week, Kalila Jackson, the senior attorney with the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, in a virtual conference call with housing advocates and the media, addressed Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice George W. Draper III, saying: “You have the legal authority and a moral duty to issue a statewide eviction moratorium, in order to prevent mass evictions in the state of Missouri.”
Housing advocates have sought the ban since spring.
They say the options for people who lose their homes after falling behind on rent because of losing their jobs to the pandemic are moving into shelters, motels and cars, doubling up with other people in other housing units or living on the street — none of which are ideal situations for individuals or their communities to stay healthy.
Some 243,000 evictions would be filed in coming months, said Tiana Caldwell, a leader of KC Tenants.
She based this on data from Chicago consulting and investment banking firm Stout Risius Ross LLC.
There’s already been a federal moratorium on evictions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that lasted until July 25.
But keeping up the ban here in Missouri means landlords won’t be paying their own bills and supporting their families.
Kicking the can down the road will put them out of business.
If a ban continues, renters’ back rent will mount, and the odds they’ll catch up on payments will decrease.
When the ban is lifted, landlords eventually may have to evict those tenants. Then, they’ll have to swallow the losses and hope they can stay in business.
It’s a short-term solution to what’s becoming a long-term problem.
Simply asking the state to foot the bill isn’t feasible either.
Missouri, which is constitutionally required to balance its budget, has had to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in its budget because of shortfalls caused by the coronavirus.
We don’t pretend to have a perfect solution, but it must involve the community.
Here in Jefferson City, there are many caring United Way agencies that offer various types of help, as well as churches and individuals who are generous with their time and money.
That, combined with landlords who work with their tenants on payment plans, should provide a start.
