When two neophyte Missouri attorneys general, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, were looking for ways to get attention and generate headlines, they looked no further than Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for inspiration.
Paxton found all kinds of ways to file suit against Democratic presidents. He was the lead attorney in the lawsuit to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. The hard-charging Republican probably was the last person Hawley and Schmitt should have emulated.
Paxton has spent almost his entire time in office fending off felony indictment for securities fraud, and now even his fellow Republicans in the Texas legislature want him gone.
Last week, the Republican-led state House voted to impeach Paxton as the Justice Department digs into bribery allegations against him. The man who guided Hawley and Schmitt, along with other GOP state attorneys general, down the litigious path of zealous conservatism might well turn out to be a crook.
The Texas House General Investigating Committee didn’t just go after him for the securities-fraud case or the federal bribery investigation. Lawmakers found cause to list 20 separate articles of impeachment. Democrats haven’t had to lift a finger. Paxton’s fellow Republicans are going after him with enthusiasm and zeal.
Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, chair of the investigating committee, said the impeachment recommendation was based on “grave offenses.” No state attorney general has ever been impeached before in Texas, which underscores how serious the case is against Paxton.
Four of his former employees filed a whistleblower lawsuit against him after he fired them for trying to expose alleged illegalities under his leadership, including that he repeatedly used his office and staff to help a friend and political donor avoid FBI scrutiny. In 2015, a north Texas grand jury indicted Paxton on two counts of felony securities fraud.
Paxton took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. The state bar sued Paxton last year for professional misconduct, saying he made dishonest claims before the U.S. Supreme Court that he had uncovered proof of substantial voter fraud in four states.
It was after Paxton made that bogus claim when then-Missouri Attorney General (now U.S. senator) Eric Schmitt took over the lead among 17 Republican states in advancing the election-fraud myth. And Sen. Josh Hawley cheered them on, tweeting, “Good work.” The Supreme Court rejected the case.
So it’s not as if the Missourians were keeping Paxton at arm’s length even though Texas Republicans have long steered clear of his nefarious antics and shady dealings.
Hawley and Schmitt followed Paxton unquestioningly, exactly as they followed Trump down a lawless path of insurrection and election denial. The company they keep, and the impeachable people from whom they draw inspiration, speaks volumes about the depth of their character judgment — or lack thereof.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.