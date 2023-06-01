When two neophyte Missouri attorneys general, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, were looking for ways to get attention and generate headlines, they looked no further than Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for inspiration.

Paxton found all kinds of ways to file suit against Democratic presidents. He was the lead attorney in the lawsuit to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. The hard-charging Republican probably was the last person Hawley and Schmitt should have emulated.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.