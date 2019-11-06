For those who believe Missouri is mired in the quicksand of mediocrity, a blue ribbon panel has just issued a report that has the answer to kickstart the Show-Me State out of its doldrums — a hyperloop.
That’s right, a hyperloop, the futuristic high-speed tube transportation system conceived by Tesla’s Elon Musk that could whisk passengers and freight from St. Louis to Kansas City in under 30 minutes.
People would travel in pods, propelled by a custom electric motor, that would float above a track using magnetic levitation at speeds up to 700 mph.
The report argues Missouri has the chance to become “the global epicenter for the research, development, and commercialization” of tubed transport technology.
Why? Because Missouri has momentum.
We have a “first-mover advantage” because our state has already produced a feasibility study, as well as broad public and private sector engagement across the state, according to the report.
How do we capitalize on our momentum? The next logical and necessary step, the report posits, is to build a 15-mile certification test track for somewhere between $300 and $500 million.
That’s a small investment compared to the $10.4 billion it is estimated it would cost to build the loop between St. Louis and Kansas City.
All of this may seem a bit far-fetched, indeed the 176-page report doesn’t shy away from acknowledging the risks — including that it might not work.
But before you dismiss a hyperloop outright, consider that some serious people are on the blue ribbon panel that wrote the report. They are genuinely trying to think outside the box and summon some of the same Missouri innovation that launched the Pony Express, and the interstate highway system.
Let’s face it, our state could benefit from some bold strokes. We would prefer to see a bold, innovative plan to fix our state’s existing transportation infrastructure before we invest in technology that may never prove to be viable.
But as long as a hyperloop doesn’t siphon tax dollars that would typically be used for road and bridge repairs, and the report suggests it won’t, then we don’t care if our state wants to be a pioneer in hyperloop transportation.
We wouldn’t put money on its implementation, but then again, Lewis and Clark, who also used Missouri as their launching pad, had their skeptics.
We just find it ironic that the state is pushing an inaugural hyperloop route along Interstate 70 that is estimated to cost billions of dollars to construct, when the same corridor requires billions in improvements right now.
Copyright Washington Missourian. Reprinted with permission.