Missouri has suddenly become America’s poster child for irresponsible behavior regarding the pandemic, with national media coverage of videos showing huge crowds packed into swimming pools and other venues at Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend. Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to prioritize freedom over responsibility goes to the heart of this embarrassing spectacle.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page felt compelled to issue a travel advisory urging revelers from this area to self-quarantine for two weeks. That’s an illustration of how limited official enforcement options are when portions of the public mistake a relaxation of restrictions for a declaration of “It’s party time!”
Missouri’s leadership has been spotty in the current pandemic, with Parson dragging his feet on school closings and other actions. And messaging from the White House has been nothing less than schizophrenic, with President Donald Trump repeatedly undermining and often outright contradicting the official guidelines of his own top medical officials.
Still, the revelers caught on video at Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend could hardly claim to have not known what they were doing. Anyone who can read a newspaper or turn on a TV or computer knows that experts now, as during the pandemic 100 years ago, are stressing the need for continued social distancing while the virus is still out there. The bar that was the site of one of the biggest gatherings, in a pool, did take customers’ temperatures and encourage social distancing.
But in the real world, when big groups of people decide to pack into one area and start partying shoulder-to-shoulder, warning posters and public advisories aren’t likely to turn the tide. Even Page’s advisory urging them to self-quarantine seems unlikely to yield much success, given their irresponsible actions already.
Missouri provided a better example during the influenza pandemic of more than a century ago. Historians and epidemiologists have contrasted St. Louis’ sterling response in 1918 with the disastrous one undertaken by Philadelphia. St. Louis closed schools and banned public gatherings of more than 20 people. Philadelphia held a massive parade. Philadelphia’s flu death toll skyrocketed soon after. St. Louis’ per-capita pandemic fatality rate was about half that of Philadelphia’s.
“The lessons from these two cities is that … sustained social distancing measures can dramatically reduce deaths in a viral pandemic,” epidemiologist Jennifer Toller Erausquin told Business Insider in April. “Leadership is critical, and the public benefits from clear messaging.”
American communities can’t, and shouldn’t, control every social interaction of their citizens. This isn’t communist China. But leaders can and should speak out when they see citizens treating the coronavirus as some kind of joke. If citizens keep up this dangerous disregard for the pandemic threat, the history books will embarrassingly point to Missouri partiers in 2020 the way they point to Philadelphia parade-goers in 1918.
