We're disappointed that, after 31 years, the Salute to Veterans Airshow has come to an end.
Unfortunately, it's being discontinued before Jefferson City can guest host the popular mid-Missouri event.
Columbia has always hosted the event, but Jefferson City was set to take over the hosting duties this past Memorial Day weekend due to construction at the Columbia Regional Airport. It was cancelled due to anticipated flooding at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport.
After missing this year for the first time in its history, the plan was to hold it in Jefferson City in 2020.
However, the organizing Salute to Veterans Memorial Day Weekend Corporation announced Friday that the event would be permanently canceled.
Jessica Houston, media chair for the nonprofit, said logistics will prevent the Jefferson City or Columbia airports from hosting next year. The Columbia airport will be undergoing construction, and the Jefferson City airport still will be recovering from the flood.
Organizers announced the news on its website and Facebook page. In part, the message said: "It has been the mission of the Salute to Veterans Memorial Day Weekend Corporation 'to Honor and Remember those who have served and are serving in our Armed Forces, Guard, Reserves and our Allies.
"We have accomplished this mission thanks to the dedication, contributions and countless hours committed by many wonderful individuals, volunteers and organizations."
As disappointed as we are, we don't want that to be the main message of this editorial.
We want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for what Mary McCleary Posner and other members of the Memorial Day Weekend Salute to Veterans Corporation have done over the past three decades.
Many of us in the Jefferson City area made the short trip to Columbia each year to see a first-class airshow that inspired wonder and patriotism.
We thank everyone who contributed to making the event happen over the past 31 years.
