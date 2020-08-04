As some unemployment benefits have come to an end, many people are seeking work.
Jobs are more scarce than they were at the beginning of the year, to be sure, but they are still available for those who are looking.
Job seekers need to make sure they’re considering employment from legitimate sources. Unfortunately, some scammers have used the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of people who are desperate for employment.
The Better Business Bureau has reported seeing numerous complaints saying the coronavirus has created the “perfect storm” for employment cons. Some scam artists offer jobs such as “mystery shoppers” or “warehouse distribution coordinators.”
But real jobs do exist. You just have to be careful the employer is reputable and doesn’t ask for money upfront.
The Missouri Department of Transportation, for example, announced this week it is seeking “service-oriented individuals to join our maintenance team.”
The department is hiring maintenance personnel for winter operations and more. Right now, there are several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state. Hourly salaries range from $14.10-16.72 per hour, depending on the level of experience and area of operation.
Other public and private sector jobs exist in mid-Missouri. In fact, Indeed lists nearly 1,300 job positions in Jefferson City. They include employers such as Scholastic Corporation, UPS, Graves Foods Inc., Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, Big Top Child Development Center, Sonic Drive-In and C&S Business Services Inc. to name just a few.
The News Tribune classifieds, as well as newstribune.com, also are good sources for job seekers.
Finding a job that fits you isn’t as easy as it used to be, but there are jobs out there. But, like with anything, if you see something too good to be true, it probably is.
