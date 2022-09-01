If Kansas City officials are going to seriously prepare for the possibility of major investments in area sports facilities — from a downtown Royals stadium to improvements required by the city’s hosting of the 2026 World Cup — they need to start the conversation with the public and City Council, and move it out of the backroom.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt has apparently missed that memo.

