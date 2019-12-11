It is time to act to curb gun violence, and a proposal that came out of a series of meetings between Missouri’s governor and mayors from the four largest cities is a hopeful beginning.

Missouri’s cities have seen gun violence spike in recent years. The victims include a number of children.

Gov. Mike Parson and the mayors of St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield recently proposed a three-pronged plan to fight gun violence by seeking to keep firearms from minors, domestic abusers and violent offenders.

The mayors also called for more money for witness protection programs and community mental health treatment. Parson said he would ask the Legislature for the funding.

The Legislature won’t return until January, and the Republican-led body is unlikely to undertake any sweeping reform.

The proposal would make it unlawful in Missouri for anyone younger than 18 to own or possess a handgun. Though federal law already bars minors from owning handguns, the governor and city leaders hope that the state law will give prosecutors — who may be reluctant to refer young people for federal prosecution — more tools to keep handguns away from minors. The measure would not affect ownership of long guns.

Despite the GOP’s resistance to gun regulation, the governor is hopeful that the Legislature would be willing to take up teen gun ownership. “I think that’s a worthwhile discussion to have,” Parson said. “I think that’s a reasonable ask. I need to go out there and make my case to the Legislature.”

The proposal would also focus on keeping firearms out of the hands of violent offenders and domestic abusers. The city leaders and the governor characterized the measures as practical and achievable.

Given the state’s wide-open stance on firearms, that should be the goal of any proposal. Not sweeping, comprehensive changes but bipartisan, commonsense, incremental measures targeted to achievable outcomes.

“These aren’t radical ideas,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

We agree. This looks like a modest proposal. We urge lawmakers to give the ideas a fair hearing.

It’s a start.

