As local schools in the region start the 2020-21 school year this week, we have a national laptop shortage, delayed classes and uncertainty about what school will look like. Most importantly, we wonder how safe it will be to return to in-school classes.
Welcome to back-to-school week amid a pandemic.
If you have school-age children, you probably have a lot on your mind this week.
Reopening schools during COVID-19 is a massive undertaking. Teachers and administrators are working hard to make this work. They’ve spent the summer developing plans for the start of the school year, which include increased cleaning, daily health checks and increased social distancing among other things.
So do your part. Make sure your children understand what’s at stake and what steps they need to take to lessen the spread of the virus.
Make sure your children know the importance of social distancing, frequent hand-washing and wearing masks. Just like you make sure they have their books and lunches, make sure they have their masks when they leave the house in the morning.
What should they do if they encounter situations in which social distancing is difficult or ignored? Should they drink from water fountains or bring refillable bottles?
Also, parents must be acutely aware of their children’s health. When they show any signs of sickness, keep them at home.
There have been arguments about whether schools should reopen for in-person classes versus distance learning. Here in mid-Missouri, some students are returning in person while others will have a hybrid model.
So it’s in our collective interest to make this work. Let’s all do our part to lessen the spread of the virus so we can all stay healthy and more students can get the benefits of in-school learning.
