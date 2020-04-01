For many of us, our lives have been disrupted. Some of us are seeing our lives turned upside down amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We know to social distance, avoid gatherings and generally stay at home. We know to stay active and to keep up our physical health. But what about our mental health?
That often goes unsaid, as mental health, unfortunately, still is a taboo subject.
Fortunately, Gov. Mike Parson is joining mental health providers in addressing the issue.
"Mental health is something everyone should focus on not just right now, but going forward as Missourians continue to cope with the after-effects of COVID-19," Parson said in a statement. "We're going to get through this together, but we have to take care of ourselves mentally and physically."
As has been reported recently, crisis hotlines are seeing a spike in calls.
Help is available, and some employers offer assistance through their health care plans.
State and federal officials are promoting the national Disaster Distress Helpline (1-800-985-5990) for people with COVID-19-related stress.
Here are a few other options as well, including:
National Disaster Distress Hotline: 1-800-985-5990.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
Brent McGinty, president and CEO of Missouri Coalition for Community Behavioral Health Care, said it best in a recent News Tribune story: "Our mantra was, 'Don't let one disaster lead to another,'" McGinty said. "In this environment it's, 'Don't let one crisis lead to another.'"
We urge you, in these difficult times, to keep a watch on not only the physical health of you and your loved ones, but your mental health as well. Doing so will help us get past this pandemic and be ready to make up for lost time at work, with loved ones and friends.
Copyright Jefferson City News Tribune. Reprinted with permission.