A state panel charged with studying teacher recruitment and retention has come to the conclusion that — surprise! — we need to pay public teachers more money.
That's a good idea, except for one thing. The plan would cost close to a third of a billion dollars a year.
As we reported earlier, the panel, called Missouri Teacher Table, reviewed data collected by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education this year to formulate some recommendations on teacher recruitment and retention for the State Board of Education.
The board plans to hear recommendations at its Jan. 9 meeting on teacher recruitment and retention, including that teachers' minimum salaries need to be raised.
The idea would be to make Missouri teachers' salaries more competitive with that of neighboring states. Missouri's minimum is below Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma's minimum teacher salary requirements. Missouri's neighbors have adjusted their minimum salary requirements in the past year or two, and Illinois plans to give further increases in the next few years.
Meanwhile, Missouri's minimum teacher salary of $25,000 has been in place since 2005.
The preferred option by the Teacher Table would be to give all of Missouri's more than 70,400 teachers a $4,000 raise, then increase the state's minimum teacher salary from $25,000 to $32,000, and then give a few hundred teachers raises as needed to have those teachers be paid the minimum salary — which they wouldn't otherwise be making even after the $4,000 raise.
The national average teacher salary is $60,477, compared to Missouri's $49,304, which ranked 43rd in the nation. The proposal would bring us up to 26th in the nation.
This "preferred" option is projected to cost more than $332.8 million. Proponents don't dispute the high price tag, but say it would be worth it.
Teacher salaries do need to be addressed. However, coming up with that amount of money in a single year isn't fiscally practical. How many other good state programs would we have to decimate to accomplish this all at once?
Instead, we favor a program with gradual steps that would reach the goal of making Missouri teacher salaries competitive with surrounding states.
