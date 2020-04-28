Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday released what he called a “phased approach” to relaxing coronavirus restrictions in the state.
The order is dangerous at best.
Parson said thousands of Missouri residents can return to working and playing May 4, though with some restrictions.
“All businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the new health order are followed,” the governor said.
The plan will be welcomed in some parts of the state and criticized in others. But there can be no mistake: Parson is gambling with the health and safety of all Missouri residents.
While the illness curve has flattened, the coronavirus has not gone away. Missouri locals are still getting sick and dying from the disease — the state has recorded 7,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 288 deaths. Starting next Monday, the risk of illness will increase again because of the state’s order.
Missouri residents will have to look out for their own health and safety when the governor will not.
The 6-foot social distancing requirements, for example, do not apply to individuals such as barbers and manicurists whose job requires close contact with other people.
Restaurants can reopen as long as seats and tables are at least 6 feet apart. Small retail stores, including grocery stores, must limit occupancy to 25%. Bigger stores must limit occupancy to 10% of capacity.
Dentists and doctors’ offices can open without social distancing requirements. Child care facilities can open. Swimming pools, gyms, community centers, fitness centers, libraries, group sports and camps can open for business, with precautions.
The ban on gatherings of 10 people or more will also be lifted.
Parson doesn’t see the order as risky. He is depending on residents to exercise their own judgment — to stay home if sick, to wash hands regularly, to work from home if allowed.
He also says testing and tracing should improve, enabling the state to identify hotspots and respond quickly.
But how can he ask individuals to be cautious when he is not? It’s clear some Missouri residents will take the governor’s order as an “all-clear” signal that life can return to normal. That’s a risky gambit.
If Missouri’s populace thinks the crisis is over, coronavirus cases will explode and the sacrifices made to date will have been wasted.
There are some redeeming features of the order. Cities and counties will be able to retain stricter rules for businesses.
The different rules will undoubtedly cause confusion and resentment in some quarters. And the patchwork of deadlines will scramble the coronavirus calculus: Kansas Citians will be at greater risk because their neighbors in other counties are opening so soon.
The state’s response to COVID-19 has been guided by Mayor Quinton Lucas and Mayor Lyda Krewson in St. Louis. They reacted quickly, when Parson would not. Closing the state’s two major urban areas was smart and necessary.
Now, the governor is acting too quickly to lift most restrictions in the state. We hope he has made the right decision. We’re very afraid he has not.
Copyright Kansas City Star. Reprinted with permission.