California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2035 is yet another powerful signal that a changing climate will change the way we drive, and soon.

Your gas-guzzler won’t disappear tomorrow, but the formal decision by California, one of the world’s largest car markets, is further evidence that transportation’s future is electric.

