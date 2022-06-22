Just one day’s worth of stories scattered in the national news should be enough to convince Missouri lawmakers that red-flag laws and background checks are an urgent requirement to address one of the most serious aspects of the nation’s gun-violence crisis.
Evidence abounds in the news about people whose mental illness poses a danger to themselves and others. Their relatives do everything possible to get them help, even trying to get them committed.
But Missouri’s mental health and background-check system provides so many deliberate hurdles and workarounds that mentally ill people typically proceed unimpeded — and remain free to obtain a weapon, then kill.
That’s apparently how a large group of Missouri Republican lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson want it to stay.
Congress is close to approving a fairly tepid measure aimed at closing gaps in mental health laws and creating incentives for states to pass red-flag laws that would help prevent mentally ill people from obtaining firearms.
Yet 47 Missouri Republican state legislators signed a letter to Sen. Roy Blunt Wednesday urging him to pull his support.
The letter warns Blunt that “under no circumstances should you allow any bill to advance that contains gun control or firearm confiscation of any kind.”
Judging from the lawmakers’ comments, that would include keeping guns away from people known to be dangerously mentally ill.
Consider the alleged case of DeUndrea S. Holloway Jr., who did not use a firearm to behead an Alton woman who was eight months pregnant.
aBut under Missouri law, even though family members say he heard voices in his head that directed his actions, his mental illness would not have blocked him from owning firearms because authorities repeatedly rebuffed his family’s efforts to have him declared mentally ill.
Consider the case of Kyle A. Stone, accused of going on a crime rampage in Tower Grove South in St. Louis before shooting and killing a man in his Shaw neighborhood backyard.
Stone’s relatives said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Yet Missouri’s Legislature continues to remove barriers and make it easier for people like Stone to obtain firearms.
Finally, John Hinckley Jr. was back in the news. He was the crazed gunman whose bullets in 1981 came within centimeters of killing President Ronald Reagan. Hinckley spent four decades in a mental institution before being allowed to walk free this year.
If Hinckley had set out today on the same mission, having not previously committed a crime (as was the case in 1981), Hinckley would have been fully within his rights in Missouri to buy firearms.
Back-to-back mass murders in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, aren’t enough to sway 47 Missouri lawmakers.
Even when the target of an insane gunman was a Republican president, they won’t budge. It’s clear that the killers are far from the only ones who have taken leave of their senses.
