The Missouri state government deserves kudos for being recognized in a new report that honors states for excellence in government.
The nonprofit group Results for America broke its report into 15 categories, offering “promising examples” and “leading examples” in most categories.
It listed Missouri as a promising example of good government in three categories: performance management/continuous improvement, outcome data and innovation.
Performance management or continuous improvement focused on if states implemented performance management systems that would align with statewide strategic goals.
Part of Missouri’s recognition in this category was from creating a position of Missouri chief operating officer in 2017. It is currently held by Drew Erdmann.
His close work with all 16 executive branch departments helps to define their strategic priorities and achieve results, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Another reason for the recognition: Missouri’s website that includes each department’s strategic placemat and the departments’ use of performance data for core programs as part of the annual budget process.
In March 2019, the state started publishing the data on the Missouri Budget Explorer website.
It was also highlighted in the outcome data category, which focuses on how states report or require outcome data for state-funded programs during budget processes, and whether they reported any.
The website provides easier to understand, graphic breakdowns of the state budget, including specific department budget summaries, detailed legislative budget bills and the “Show-Me Checkbook,” which breaks down the state treasurer’s financial data. The leading example in this category was Colorado.
The final category where Missouri was named as a promising example was innovation, specifically state policies or staff that encouraged innovation to improve outcomes.
Missouri’s recently-launched Show Me Challenge was highlighted. The program encourages state employees to pitch innovative ways to better serve citizens, cut out unnecessary bureaucratic work, and save time and money.
Gov. Mike Parson said the state is committed to common-sense management, and the results of the new study show Missouri is making progress.
We hope the state can continue to do so and become a leading example in various categories in the future.
Copyright Jefferson City News Tribune. Reprinted with permission.