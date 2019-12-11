People are confined to county jails for all kinds of reasons, including alleged crimes that haven’t yet been proven or convictions for minor offenses. But whatever the reason, there are — or should be — basic standards of reasonable daily hygiene available: shampoo, soap, feminine hygiene products and the like. These aren’t luxuries but necessities. Denying them to inmates (including those not yet convicted of anything) isn’t something that should ever happen in 21st Century America.
Yet in Missouri, it does. Unlike the majority of U.S. states, Missouri has no statewide minimum jail standards, including any uniform rules regarding what personal supplies must be available to county jail inmates.
In examples highlighted by the Post-Dispatch’s Jesse Bogan, Scott County Jail inmates went weeks without shampoo and other basic hygiene products due to a mix-up in deliveries — and the apparent lack of any urgency by the jail management. The absence of statewide standards that allowed such neglect is an intolerable situation that the Missouri Legislature has tolerated for too long.
About 30 U.S. states set uniform standards for local jail operations, but not Missouri. Here, local authorities decide for themselves what’s acceptable in terms of staffing, food services, personal hygiene product availability and most other issues.
This has been a problem for years, along with other concerns about the sometimes subhuman treatment of jail inmates, such as the presence of rats, roaches and plumbing problems in the St. Louis city corrections system. The recent trial of a Dunklin County Jail inmate for sexually assaulting a fellow inmate brought to light lax monitoring practices by jailers there.
In southeast Missouri, Scott County Jail inmates recently went weeks without access to shampoo and feminine hygiene products, due to what a jail supervisor said was a mixup with a national vendor. No one bothered to tell the sheriff’s department, which didn’t know of the shortage until informed by reporter Bogan, who’d learned of it from the father of an inmate.
“We will go to Walmart if we have to,” a chief deputy told Bogan upon learning of the week’s-old shortage.
Fine — but why hadn’t someone done that earlier?
Perhaps it was because there are no specific state standards that county jails have to meet for inmate care. Anyone who thinks that’s just a matter of inmates having to live with dirty hair should review the four recent questionable inmate deaths at the St. Louis County Jail, all of which can be linked to lax practices by staff.
This isn’t a call to coddle criminals but a demand for basic standards of care for those who find themselves behind bars in Missouri. Scott County shouldn’t get to decide at its leisure when or if to make a Walmart run to meet inmates’ basic health needs. Missouri Legislators should get on this, now.
