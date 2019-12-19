As Missouri joins the ranks of states considering legislation to allow student-athletes to profit from their images and names, it’s clear that an overhaul of college sports is imperative.
Missouri state Rep. Wes Rogers, a Democrat, is one of four state lawmakers to pre-file measures aimed at providing more money and protections for athletes at colleges and universities.
Rogers’ bill, which could be debated next year, would prohibit schools — and the dysfunctional NCAA — from interfering with an athlete’s right to profit from his or her name or image.
Rogers’ legislation would also enable athletes to hire state-licensed agents and advisers.
His bill and others like it in several states are modeled on groundbreaking legislation signed earlier this year in California. “It’s about equity, it’s about fairness, and it’s about time,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said as he signed a measure allowing students to be paid for their images and names.
In fact, so-called “likeness” legislation is just a small step toward fairness for student-athletes. Some sports teams generate millions for their schools — Missouri’s new football coach will earn $4 million a year — yet the athletes are prohibited from receiving compensation for their work. It’s unfair and un-American.
Nevertheless, the NCAA reacted with horror to the California bill, claiming it could destroy college sports. On Tuesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert met with Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Chris Murphy of Connecticut to discuss federal legislation that would set a national standard for likeness payments.
“I would like to see us work with the NCAA and work with student-athletes to try to come up with a federal solution,” said Murphy, a Democrat.
It’s a good idea. An assortment of compensation rules in different states would not only create a corruptible bidding war for students, it also could lead to the absurdity of an athlete earning money for playing a game in Kansas but not for competing in Missouri.
But Congress should not limit itself to a likeness rule if lawmakers decide to tackle big-time college sports. On Tuesday, Murphy said he’d like to address the broader issue of direct compensation, which is an even better idea. Some congressional Republicans support it.
Emmert said that board members are looking for a model “that protects the integrity of the recruiting process,” no doubt prompting explosions of laughter from coaches, athletic directors, college presidents, fans and athletes across the country.
It’s hard to think of an institution with less integrity than recruiting in major college sports. That isn’t the fault of the athletes. The adults who see the billions of dollars generated by the kids’ labor and seek a cut of the action are to blame.
Some in Missouri want to pass likeness legislation to punish the NCAA for sanctioning the University of Missouri. Similar proposals may emerge if the NCAA punishes Kansas for alleged recruiting violations.
That would be a mistake. Reforming college sports isn’t about punishing the NCAA, or schools or coaches. It’s about protecting students. Congress should make that protection a priority next year.
