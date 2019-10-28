The Missouri Department of Transportation recently tried to get some innocent publicity by exploding an old bridge. In the process, the agency itself got blasted.
It got blasted by the public and news organizations for stifling free speech, and for good reason.
MoDOT held a raffle to determine who would get to push the detonator for a controlled explosion to remove an old Mississippi River bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, the Associated Press reported. The Champ Clark Bridge was recently replaced.
Mitchel Lemons, 13, of Nebo, Illinois, won the raffle and showed up to the event in his Trump 2020 shirt and Trump 2020 ball cap.
But before posting a photo from the event, MoDOT cropped out the shirt and digitally blurred the cap.
It probably wasn't a Deep State conspiracy, but rather a misguided attempt to depoliticize the event. We get it.
Trump is a love-em-or-hate-em kind of president. Why detract from your publicity money shot with Trump campaign images that are going to make lots of people cheer and lots of people groan?
MoDOT initially defended the decision, according to KMOS, writing: "We respect all individuals' choice and edited the picture because many of the comments were detracting from the intent of the post which is to celebrate this young man's excitement to have an opportunity of a lifetime."
The agency also said the edits were originally made so it wouldn't appear to be "campaigning," the AP reported.
But MoDOT quickly, and rightly, reversed course, apologizing for its "error in judgment" and posting the unedited photo.
It's clearly illegal for governmental agencies to promote or oppose candidates or ballot issues. But, by running the photo unedited, the agency isn't taking political sides.
It's simply giving a kid his freedom of speech, regardless of whether his shirt promoted Trump, Bernie Sanders or urged write-in votes for Mickey Mouse.
We're glad to see MoDOT quickly realized this, apologized and changed course.
Copyright Jefferson City News Tribune. Reprinted with permission.