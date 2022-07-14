EaglePicher Technologies provides cosmic power. Its batteries have energized much of the equipment that NASA has hurled into the cosmos in the United States’ efforts to explore the universe.
That role is not just limited to travel to the celestial bodies in our neighborhood. EaglePicher has helped our world peer into the heart of deep space, providing batteries that power the Hubble Space Telescope as it orbits 340 miles above Earth, taking photographs of the farthest reaches of our galaxy and beyond.
After the 2009 service mission to the $1.5 billion space telescope by Space Shuttle Atlantis — in which six of the EaglePicher’s 28-volt batteries were swapped out with new ones — the used nickel-hydrogen batteries were returned from orbit, back to Earth and home to Joplin, where they were built.
The 400-pound battery module that came back soon will be on public display inside the company’s Davis Boulevard plant in Joplin, alongside batteries that helped power the International Space Station, for example, as well as the famous Apollo 13 silver-zinc batteries that brought three astronauts safely home from the Moon.
“Those units were in space — from 1990 to 2009 — for 19 years,” said Scott Cogdill, quality assurance manager over EaglePicher’s aerospace group. “That just blows my mind.”
Even more mind-blowing is the way the batteries performed.
The projected battery life was 5 years; the original batteries exceeded that by 14 years.
When the batteries returned from orbit were analyzed, the percentage of battery decay, or overall drain, was less than 5%, said Bob Baker, program manager for EaglePicher.
To say the customer, NASA, was well-served is an understatement.
“We didn’t get to monitor the voltage but our customer did, and they said we had above 95% (charge) after 19 years on orbit when they pulled those batteries out,” Baker said.
As we have said before, NASA has a heckuva partner in Joplin and EaglePicher Technologies. The company has been involved in the majority of missions to space since this country launched its first satellite in 1958.
We should take pride in the pivotal role the company has played in the nation’s sojourns into space.
Kudos to EaglePicher Technologies, NASA, our nation and the Joplin community.
Copyright Joplin Globe. Reprinted with permission.