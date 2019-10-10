Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.