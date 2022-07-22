A newly signed Missouri law looked bad enough for rolling back state pollution standards, but it’s actually worse than that.

A little-discussed passage in the law effectively prevents the public from learning details about pollution violations for which polluters are flagged, and it’s got even state pollution regulators concerned. Lawmakers should revisit this at the first opportunity.

