A newly signed Missouri law looked bad enough for rolling back state pollution standards, but it’s actually worse than that.
A little-discussed passage in the law effectively prevents the public from learning details about pollution violations for which polluters are flagged, and it’s got even state pollution regulators concerned. Lawmakers should revisit this at the first opportunity.
The bill itself, which Gov. Mike Parson signed into law July 1, prevents the state from having any environmental regulations stricter than those of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Why would the Republican legislative majority claim (ludicrously) that they can ignore federal law regarding firearms, then take the reverse stance on environmental laws, designating the feds as the final word and preventing Missouri from tailoring its own additional safeguard as needed on this issue?
Chalk it up to another example of the shifting sands that pass for principle in today’s GOP. Ultimately, their only principle is that the end justifies the means.
The end in this case is to hobble environmental safeguards. As the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reports, experts say the practical impact of the law could include allowing unrestricted dumping of used oil and fertilizer — practices currently prohibited by state laws that have no federal equivalent.
“The people of Missouri were not clamoring for weaker protection against hazardous waste,” noted a spokesman for the Sierra Club’s Missouri chapter.
“Almost nobody was asking for this.” Nobody, it seems, except those who want freer rein to pollute the environment.
In a review of the new law, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources — the state experts who are in the best position to assess its potential impact — decried another aspect of the measure: It specifically prevents public disclosure regarding the details behind action taken by the state against polluters.
Parson and other top Missouri Republicans have demonstrated their contempt before toward the concept of transparency in government, including attempts (prevented, so far, by the state Supreme Court) to charge exorbitant fees to people seeking state records under Missouri’s Sunshine Act.
Now they construct a law that lets polluters pollute more, while preventing Missourians from getting details about that pollution.
While the apparent goal here was the familiar old one of coddling industry, Republicans may actually have gone too far this time even by the standard of industrial interests.
An unintended consequence of the law will likely be that, when polluters are sanctioned by the state, they will have no way to know if they are being treated fairly in comparison to other polluters, since secrecy now surrounds the entire issue.
“They have no idea if this is a consistent action by the department. It’s entirely hidden and it doesn’t need to be,” former Department of Natural Resources official John Madras told Erickson.
And secrecy in government is, as always, the most toxic pollution of all.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.