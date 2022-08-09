The whole gun debate can be annoyingly shrill, absolutist and self-righteous.
Both sides are known to generate some eye rolls from the general public. Many just want the violence to stop but would rather not trample on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
Maybe a way forward would be to put county sheriffs in charge of all firearms laws. Sheriffs are elected, so they’re accountable to the people.
They understand guns, both their potential to protect and their capability to generate great harm. They know that training and responsibility are essential.
Across the state, sheriff’s offices effectively handle the application and permitting of conceal carry permits for eligible Missourians.
Local law enforcement seems to have a certain practicality with guns that the chattering class sometimes lacks. They know training is good and the filing of paperwork is necessary, but they also seem to know when enough is enough.
Recently, FBI Director Christopher Wray has expressed a desire to conduct audits of concealed weapons records in Missouri. Nothing major, just a little look-see to make sure there is no “misuse of the system.”
Right. Why don’t you take a look in people’s houses and medicine cabinets while you’re at it? It doesn’t sound like an abuse of the Fourth Amendment.
Actually, the sharing of conceal carry records is a violation of Missouri law, which specifies that conceal carry endorsements or permits are considered personal protected information.
It’s probably also a violation of Missouri’s Second Amendment Protection Act, a law that puts limits on sharing firearms information with federal authorities or databases.
SAPA, as its known, contains overreach that hinders the ability of law enforcement at the local level, but bear in mind it’s requests like this from the FBI or Justice Department that sparks overreach as a response to overreach.
Local sheriffs are right to balk at this unreasonable and unnecessary request. It’s absurd to think that violent felons, traffickers and drug kingpins, the kinds of people the FBI ought to worry about, will mosey over to your local sheriff’s office to fill out an application.
