When Missouri legislators talked about convening hearings to investigate the spread of apparently illegal gambling machines in the state’s bars and gas stations, a top industry official claimed to be eager to testify and explain why, in his view, he is engaged in a perfectly legal business.
But his unexplained no-show to a special hearing last week highlights what should already be obvious: These machines are an open violation of Missouri law, and they’re costing the state needed tax revenue.
Missouri’s legalized gambling industry operates under a strict regulatory system that oversees and taxes a legally limited number of casinos, as well as the state’s lottery.
It’s the deal the state’s voters have made: The previously illegal activity of gambling is to be allowed only in limited circumstances, under state supervision, so it can help fund education without growing out of control.
The proliferation of unapproved, unregulated, untaxed gaming machines in bars, truck stops and gas stations around the state undermines that entire system.
The machines capitalize on the gaming market that the legalized industry has built, peeling off casino gamblers and lottery players, while giving nothing back to the taxpayers. Because the machines aren’t regulated, there’s not even any way to know if the patrons are being cheated.
The purveyors of these unregulated machines claim they aren’t subject to gambling laws because, they insist, the machines are actually games of skill, not chance.
Getting to the bottom of whether that argument holds water is part of what legislators were trying to do with last week’s hearing.
Yet, as the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reported, no one from this shadow industry showed up — not even Steven Miltenberger, owner of Wildwood-based Torch Electronics, a major purveyor of the machines and a major political contributor in Jefferson City.
He has previously talked a big game about the legitimacy of his industry, saying through a spokesman last month that “we’d look forward to the opportunity to make the free-market case to the Legislature.”
If there’s such a case to be made, why didn’t they make it last week, in a venue offered for exactly that?
Could it be that, ultimately, games in which players plunk in money in hopes of getting more back is a dictionary definition of gambling?
It certainly competes with legal lottery sales at some of those same gas stations, depriving Missouri taxpayers of income from a finite pool of gambling dollars.
Local prosecutors around the state are letting these apparent cases of illegal gambling go unprosecuted mainly because of the uncertainty about their status under Missouri law.
Legislators should plow ahead and clear up that uncertainty. If the industry won’t participate in that process, let its silence testify to the weakness of its argument.
