Courts across the nation have made changes to keep the judicial process flowing during the current pandemic.
In Cole County, the pandemic may have contributed to a rarity: a mistrial due to a lack of jurors.
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said it was the first time he can remember this has occurred.
“I think we ran into the perfect storm,” Beetem said in a recent News Tribune story. “We had bad weather, and we were at the end of the time for the current jury panel to be on call. I also wondered if some of the problem was people scared of potential exposure to COVID-19 if they came.”
The county court system is taking unprecedented steps to minimize the risks of COVID-19 exposure. Among other things, it is enforcing social distancing by marking the entire building off to encourage people to stay at least 6 feet apart.
Protective masks are required, and temperature checks are done for anyone entering the building. Hand sanitizer is available in all courtrooms.
The court also has changed the way it selects juries by bringing in people in smaller groups to reduce their time in the building.
“We’re trying very hard for the experience of having to be in the courthouse to be a low-risk experience,” Beetem said.
If you’re called for jury duty and have conditions that make you a high-risk to serve during the pandemic, we don’t blame you for asking to be excused.
However, if you are able to, we ask you to try to carry out your civic duty to help the judicial process.
Balancing the scales of justice while also ensuring safety isn’t an easy proposition. We don’t envy the heavy workload of the Cole County Circuit Court during normal times. We certainly appreciate everything the court is doing during the pandemic to continue its important role, while also creating a safe environment.
This editorial was published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.