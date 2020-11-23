Gov. Mike Parson is once again promoting himself as the champion of local control. His logic is spot on: Local governments, exercising what he calls “the purest form of democracy,” should be allowed to make their own decisions without being big-footed by the state government.
This would be the kind of talk Missouri residents of all political persuasions could embrace except for one minor technicality: Parson clearly doesn’t believe a word he’s saying.
Responding to a question about the new spike in coronavirus cases, Parson stated Nov. 12, “We’ve got to step up. We’ve got to do our part to protect one another,” presumably by wearing masks.
But he rejected issuing a statewide mandate, noting that “the vast majority of people in the state are under a mask mandate” at the local level.
He added, “It’s up to the local levels to be able to do that. That’s why you have elections.
“The purest form of democracy is for them to be able to make those decisions. ... Because if you start just letting one person dictate across the state of Missouri for one particular issue — today it’s maybe an issue you like, but it may not be someday.”
Although the coronavirus pandemic is the current hot topic, the state’s urban centers actually are confronting another out-of-control epidemic: gun violence. A three-day series in this week’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch focused on the issue as it affects St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
Local governments have tried to address the problem in multiple ways, including laws to restrict the unpermitted circulation of guns and high-capacity magazines. Kansas City tried to enact a “red flag” law to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and violent criminals.
But the state legislature, with Parson’s backing, stepped in to deny local governments these rights and roll back their efforts.
Parson is great at talking about the problem but downright cowardly when it comes to confronting it.
Recall his tough-talking State of the State speech in January, when he declared, “I have never wavered in my support for the Second Amendment, but we all have to understand the very real issues of violent crime affecting our neighborhoods and the potential consequences of doing nothing.”
He then feigned ignorance when asked about supporting red flag laws.
This is hardly the first time. When local governments tried to regulate the presence of smelly hog farms in their communities, Parson spearheaded the drive to deny them that right.
GOP lawmakers in Jefferson City seem intent on doing everything in their power to tie the hands of local governments and exacerbate, rather than reduce, the epidemic of gun violence.
Parson, meanwhile, talks a good game about local control but does the exact opposite in practice.
This was originally published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It is reprinted with permission.