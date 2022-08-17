When elected leaders put party before country, Americans are diminished as a society: We grow cynical; we believe less; we vote less.

Every so often, however, we witness a leader who takes a principled stand, at odds with the party leaders or supporters (or both) and ultimately against his or her own self-interest. In our era of partisan warfare, these principled acts amount to political bravery, and they are essential to democracy — helping replenish our belief in leadership and, in some cases, our trust in the rule of law being followed.

