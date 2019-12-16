George Bernard Shaw once described Britain and America as “two countries divided by a common language.”
But their voters may have found unity through the common language of the ballot box.
Shocking as the 2016 decision by British voters was to withdraw from the European Union, it emerged as a signal of the upheaval to come in the U.S. presidential election later that year.
Populism sells, especially in an age when candidates can reach voters directly through their cellphones instead of relying on traditional methods of campaigning.
Another high-magnitude political earthquake occurred last week when British voters delivered a decisive victory to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his drive to finalize Britain’s divorce from the European Union.
The message this sends across the Atlantic is that the populist trend is not a fluke, and if the left fails to offer a viable alternative, blustery candidates like Johnson and President Donald Trump will continue to dominate the political scene.
British voters weighed Johnson’s hard-line isolationist campaign against the far-left agenda of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and decided that Johnson was the best option for Britain’s future.
Trump correctly said the result “might be a harbinger of what’s to come” in this country.
If the Democratic Party follows the same ill-advised course as Labour, moving to the extreme left instead of appealing to America’s moderate middle, the disaster of another four-year Trump term seems increasingly possible.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate at the head of the 2020 Democratic pack, also sees parallels with the British vote.
“Look what happens when the Labour Party moves so ... far to the left. It comes up with ideas that are not able to be contained within a rational basis quickly.”
He described Johnson as “kind of a physical and emotional clone of the president.”
If Johnson was able to sway British voters so overwhelmingly despite all the negatives attached to him, Biden suggested, the same thing could happen here.
Johnson, like Trump, seems to pride himself on breaking all traditions of public conduct.
He is crass, unkempt, makes off-color jokes and often finds himself at the center of scandal. But he has tapped into a widespread sense of frustration, especially among the British working class.
Johnson inflated the presence of European immigrants in Britain as the symbol of everything that’s wrong with European Union membership. Withdraw from the EU, he suggests, and Britain’s problems would magically be solved.
Of course the argument is nonsense, but it sells. Trump has attracted blue-collar voters while solidifying his standing among his far-right base by blaming immigration, trade imbalances, crime rates, taxes and low wages on Democratic Party policies of the past — also nonsense.
The moderate middle is where the Democratic Party’s future lies. Alienate those voters with an unworkable, far-left agenda, and watch Trump’s 2020 prospects blossom.
