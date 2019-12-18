Since closing in 2004, the old Missouri State Penitentiary has functioned as a tourism attraction. But in three years or so, it could look the part as well.
The city is entertaining three proposals from two developers to bring a mix of commercial and non-commercial development to the old prison. It would be located on the 32 acres of property near the prison that the state gave to the city last year for this purpose.
The commercial venture differs from most, however, in that government is involved. That means you have a say in how it is done — even if it's done.
The redevelopment proposals revive the decades old, on-again-off-again convention center debate. The proposals all would include one, and the choice of a developer would determine its location.
Developers have long enticed our city leaders with different convention/conference center plans, but it's not something the general public has exactly clamored over.
Still, local leaders have long groused the Capital City misses out on conferences to Lake of the Ozarks or other locations because we don't have the capacity for such large events.
Some convention centers are propped up by taxpayers because they operate in the red. The idea is that, while the convention center itself may not be profitable, its existence will boost room occupancy — "heads in beds" — in hotels throughout the city. It's the "rising tide lifts all boats" theory.
Previous proposals would have put a convention center near Capitol Plaza Hotel, the old Ramada/Truman hotel or Capital Mall.
The public is being asked to weigh in on proposals by Farmer Companies and a group made up of Chesterfield Hotels, Arcturis, Peckham Architecture and Central Missouri Professional Services.
The Farmer proposal offers two options, both to develop an outdoor space on the MSP site and build a convention center next to its Courtyard Marriott hotel being built at the former St. Mary's Hospital.
One proposal is for a 25,000-square-foot convention center, with a Veterans Memorial Athletic Complex at MSP. The other is for a 50,000-square-foot convention center with two stories — an expo hall on the lower floor with high ceilings and an office-style convention center on the second floor. The second floor would also include a prep kitchen.
The St. Louis-based group would build a hotel, conference center and other amenities all on the MSP site. It would have a five-level parking garage, museum, three mixed-use buildings, a group of single-family town homes and an office building.
There are plenty more details for both projects. We encourage you to study the issue and let us know how you feel. Email us at editor@newstribune.com.
Copyright Jefferson City News Tribune. Reprinted with permission.