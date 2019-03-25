It’s not often you see a government entity seeking to reduce itself.
But that’s exactly what Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, is doing. Fitzwater has proposed a constitutional amendment to reduce the size of the Missouri House from 163 members to 120. Under his plan, the Senate would increase from 34 to 40.
That would be a net reduction of 37 members in the Missouri legislature.
He makes a good case for his proposed legislation, which is being considered by the House.
Missouri’s legislature is out of proportion to that of other states. It has the seventh-largest legislature in the nation, but not the seventh-largest population.
All eight states surrounding Missouri have smaller legislatures.
The proposal would save the state an estimated $1.5-$3 million annually.
The proposal would require a statewide vote since it changes the state’s Constitution.
The No. 1 concern we anticipate Missourians likely would have about the plan is whether a smaller legislature would result in less representation.
We don’t believe it would. Lawmakers must be accountable to constituents to get re-elected, and we believe constituent services and other representation wouldn’t be affected.
Missourians might not be the stumbling block for Fitzwater’s proposal to succeed. As in previous years, such bills have been proposed, it might be the legislature itself.
Part of that is because lawmakers, like everyone, have an instinct for self-preservation.
Reducing the legislature means district changes that would cause some current members to lose their seats.
As Fitzwater said in a recent Fulton Sun story: “… it’s already going to be hard for a number of members to, basically, vote themselves out of a job.”
So lawmakers might need some persuasion. If you agree, like we do, that reducing the size of the legislature could be a good way to streamline operations and save costs, contact your local House and Senate representatives and let them know.
