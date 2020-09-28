There are many difficult questions surrounding the fatal shooting of an unarmed 25-year-old woman by a deputy during a traffic stop in Sedalia earlier this year, but one is easy to answer. The special prosecutor who decided not to pursue charges said the absence of a body camera on the deputy makes assessing his explanation for the shooting “somewhat more difficult.” Actually, it makes it impossible.
Six years after Michael Brown’s shooting death, Missouri still doesn’t require all police departments to take this simple step to provide objective evidence in police killings. It’s past time for the legislature to remedy that and pass — with adequate funding — a statewide body camera requirement.
Hannah Fizer died June 13 after being shot five times by the Pettis County deputy, whose name hasn’t been made public. The deputy, who had stopped her for speeding, claims that while he was standing outside her car, she told him she had a gun and was going to shoot him. Investigators ultimately found no weapon.
There is, this time, no apparent racial component to the confrontation; Fizer and the deputy both were white. Her friends and family have said in media reports that she didn’t own a gun and that it would have been out of character for her to verbally threaten a police officer. The officer’s claim of such a threat can’t be corroborated because the body cameras the sheriff’s office had once used had developed software problems, and replacing them was cost-prohibitive.
Faced with those circumstances, Special Prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff said last week he wouldn’t seek charges against the deputy. Sokoloff wrote that “an alternative approach might have avoided the confrontation,” but that the available evidence supports the deputy’s claim that “he was in fear for his life.”
Independently fact-checking that conclusion is impossible. Without body-camera footage and audio, the officer has the final word. That’s the point.
The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police was extensively videoed by a bystander, but in most police killings of suspects, that kind of evidence isn’t available. The world will never know exactly what happened in the moments before Brown died in Ferguson in 2014 because the officer had no body camera. Ditto with the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who killed Breonna Taylor in a botched narcotics raid in her home earlier this year. The $12 million settlement Taylor’s family negotiated with the city is small compensation for never knowing exactly what happened.
Pettis County officials announced that, as a result of Fizer’s death, they have ordered 23 body cameras with audio capability to equip all the county’s deputies. It shouldn’t take a tragedy to prompt such action. A state requirement that police use body cameras would necessitate state funding to offset the costs to local governments. But the cost of doing nothing is too high.