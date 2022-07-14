Recently, the Missouri Legislature, at the governor’s request, granted a 5.1% increase in funding toward higher education.
The overall increase is worth more than $100 million.
In total, the state allocated $838 million to four-year universities, $161 million to community colleges and $8.4 million to State Technical College in Linn.
This money, coming at a time of a record general revenue surplus in the state budget, will not prevent tuition increases at our universities and colleges.
However, it will provide more breathing room than expected for these institutions. Some of this will be passed on to students.
Federal funding has gone down for higher education in Missouri, but this statewide increase still will be a “net positive” for schools overall.
In an era when schools are unsure about the future of certain programs and consistent enrollment, any investment in higher education can provide needed support and encouragement for administration and faculty who are seeking to lead institutions through rough waters.
Furthermore, students who see intentional attempts to make education more affordable and to keep programs of interest afloat can find solace that their journey has support from elected state officials.
It is more than a short-term investment.
According to Investopedia, those with bachelor’s degrees still make twice as much in the long run as those with high school diplomas alone.
Those with two-year associate’s degrees make 50% more than high school graduates.
Experts also say that investment in higher education increases the productivity and creativity in the work environment of a state while also stimulating entrepreneurship.
Increased technological breakthroughs are also a long-range product of investing in higher education.
In a time when the economy is showing signs of decline and when communities need greater entrepreneurial opportunities and long-term job production, this investment by the state of Missouri in higher education is important.
The hope for all of us is that the long-term product of this investment in higher education will bring about needed growth not only for the state but also for our community.
It is refreshing to see that colleges and universities, for once, were not an easy target for cuts to the state budget.
