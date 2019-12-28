All too often, those who serve our country are quickly forgotten after their service.

But in at least one area, Missouri is treating its veterans well. The state is among the best in the nation when it comes to placing veterans in jobs.

Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development recently announced Missouri is one of the highest-ranking states when it comes to job placement for veterans seeking employment. That comes from recent data from the Uniform National Threshold Entered Employment Rate.

Every year, the U.S. Department of Labor measures the effectiveness of the Jobs for Veterans State Grant program.

The U.S. Department of Labor set a target for all states and U.S. territories to place 58.5 percent of program participants in jobs within one fiscal quarter of receiving services.

While 23 total states and territories failed to reach this threshold, Missouri exceeded the target and was one of only five states to quickly and successfully find work for at least two-thirds of its participating veterans.

Only South Dakota, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska had higher job placement rates than Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson has made workforce development a priority in his administration. It’s great to see that extends to veterans.

Our nation has struggled to help veterans transition back to civilian life, and helping them with the tools they need to have a successful post-military career is one of the most important things we can do to help them.

Missouri should be proud it has found work for more than 66 percent of veterans in its Jobs for Veterans State Grant program, and we hope the program continues to be a priority.

Copyright Jefferson City News Tribune. Reprinted with permission.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.