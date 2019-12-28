All too often, those who serve our country are quickly forgotten after their service.
But in at least one area, Missouri is treating its veterans well. The state is among the best in the nation when it comes to placing veterans in jobs.
Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development recently announced Missouri is one of the highest-ranking states when it comes to job placement for veterans seeking employment. That comes from recent data from the Uniform National Threshold Entered Employment Rate.
Every year, the U.S. Department of Labor measures the effectiveness of the Jobs for Veterans State Grant program.
The U.S. Department of Labor set a target for all states and U.S. territories to place 58.5 percent of program participants in jobs within one fiscal quarter of receiving services.
While 23 total states and territories failed to reach this threshold, Missouri exceeded the target and was one of only five states to quickly and successfully find work for at least two-thirds of its participating veterans.
Only South Dakota, Indiana, Ohio and Nebraska had higher job placement rates than Missouri.
Gov. Mike Parson has made workforce development a priority in his administration. It’s great to see that extends to veterans.
Our nation has struggled to help veterans transition back to civilian life, and helping them with the tools they need to have a successful post-military career is one of the most important things we can do to help them.
Missouri should be proud it has found work for more than 66 percent of veterans in its Jobs for Veterans State Grant program, and we hope the program continues to be a priority.
