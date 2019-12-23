The state's Division of Youth Services should reconsider a dangerous policy that forces troubled kids to forcibly restrain other troubled kids in the state's juvenile corrections system.
The Columbia Missourian shed light on the practice in a story earlier this month.
In it, a 15-year-old who was placed in a juvenile correctional home in Columbia sustained a nose injury and a concussion requiring him to go to the hospital.
Both injuries stemmed from a state-sanctioned policy that requires juveniles at the facilities, at times, to restrain other juveniles who are out of control.
"It seems completely insane to me," said Gary Edge, the boy's father, in the article. "That's just asking for kids to get hurt."
Proponents of the policy say it helps youth offenders work through their emotions without being put into isolation, the newspaper reported. Critics say it retraumatizes already emotionally scarred children.
We side with the critics.
We'll be the first to acknowledge we're not experts in the field of child behavior disorders or therapy.
But we contend we don't need to be. It's clearly not right to require children to risk injury to perform a dangerous job — that's why youth facilities have professional, paid staff members.
We can't be naive and complacent enough to think we've come to the end of knowledge on the subjects of youth corrections/rehabilitation/mental health. Treatment methods have evolved, and they will continue to evolve.
It wasn't that long ago in our history when barbaric treatments such as lobotomies, insulin shock therapy and even bloodletting were considered good practices.
Like those, we suspect time will discredit the practice of making children restrain other children.
"No one has been championing inside those systems like they have with public school systems," said Lara Wakefield, a parent advocate who works with families navigating special education. "Because of that, it's been allowed to continue on and be a policy on the books, and no one is fighting to get it changed."
We call on the Missouri Department of Social Services to reconsider this archaic practice. Barring that, the Missouri Legislature should step in and fight for these children in the state's juvenile corrections system.
