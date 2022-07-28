Let’s acknowledge up front that Republican voters are unlikely to turn to the mainstream news media for guidance on the 21 candidates in Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary election for U.S. Senate.
In lieu of a candidate recommendation in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, we can only hope that Republican voters will head to the voting booth with their eyes wide open about what really matters when choosing their candidate to run in the November general election.
Voters should ask themselves whether prowess with a blow torch or assault rifle truly constitutes a qualification for the U.S. Senate. It doesn’t.
Not even during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, when Republican senators joined their Democratic counterparts in running for their lives, did anyone propose that senators defend themselves with flamethrowers or firearms.
The Republican frontrunners, ex-Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, have actual records in office, and they deserve to be judged based on those records, not on their silly campaign ads.
When Greitens wasn’t fending off allegations of campaign finance abuse and extramarital sexual abuse of his hairdresser, he used the governor’s office to completely alienate members of his own party.
By the time he resigned, 18 months after inauguration, almost nobody in the Legislature stood to defend him. He continues to hone his most abrasive and combative tendencies. Even Sen. Josh Hawley can’t stand Greitens.
So why waste a vote on someone who would likely alienate the U.S. Senate as well? If anyone could throw the general election to a Democrat, it’s Greitens.
Schmitt, of blow-torch infamy, claims to be fighting for Republican values by suing China over the coronavirus and filing 47 lawsuits to prevent Missouri local jurisdictions from imposing mask mandates during the pandemic.
His antics certainly helped win publicity to advance his Senate campaign — at taxpayer expense. Tax-conscious Republicans should shudder at the thought of what he would do at their expense on the national stage.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler has, for the most part, avoided silly campaign antics and focused on an actual record in Congress that defended her Republican constituents’ core values.
She is a solid conservative. But she’s not so big on defending democracy, having voted against confirmation of the 2020 presidential election result. A lot of good it did her. Ex-President Donald Trump threw her under the bus earlier this month.
Another candidate worth noting is state Sen. Dave Schatz, the Missouri Senate’s president pro tempore. His agenda is hardly one this newspaper supports — which might be his strongest Republican selling point — but he’s strictly business and stays above the silly advertising fray that seems to place higher priority on candidates’ literal fire power than on their actual record of getting things done.
Schatz, like Hartzler, deserves a much closer look before Republicans cast their votes.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.