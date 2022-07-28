Let’s acknowledge up front that Republican voters are unlikely to turn to the mainstream news media for guidance on the 21 candidates in Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary election for U.S. Senate.

In lieu of a candidate recommendation in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, we can only hope that Republican voters will head to the voting booth with their eyes wide open about what really matters when choosing their candidate to run in the November general election.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

