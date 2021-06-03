The second-highest-ranked woman in professional tennis, Naomi Osaka, walked out of the French Open this week after being fined $15,000 for refusing to speak with reporters after a first-round match victory.
Osaka said she did it for mental health reasons, but her decision could cost her financially and mentally and, potentially, damage her ranking for failing to do something only tangential to her sport.
The sports world needs to rethink whether all this commotion over a press availability is worth derailing careers and meddling with athletes’ minds.
The media can be relentless and petty during press conferences. Once, during the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics, U.S. skier Julia Mancuso faced reporters after a gold-medal-winning downhill Giant Slalom run. One reporter insisted on asking her about her underwear.
The constant prying can drive some athletes to the brink and definitely distracts them from the mission at hand: winning. The probing questions have a way of increasing self-doubt, such as whether an athlete has the stuff to keep competing after a shaky performance.
Some athletes bask in the attention. But Osaka clearly isn’t one of them. Should she be fined and threatened with future disqualification merely for choosing to maintain focus on her game rather than letting reporters throw her off track?
Osaka announced on social media ahead of the French Open that she was taking a break from media interviews, apparently fully aware that the tournament contractually requires players to attend press conferences.
Those of us in journalism who have done sports reporting understand how grueling it can be — being forced to write with only minutes until deadline.
Sports leagues contractually require interviews as a way of promoting the sport and boosting ratings. Many athletes use the publicity to attract lucrative new sponsorship deals.
But for competitors like Osaka, higher priorities prevail. Neither reporters nor the public benefit when athletes are coerced into sitting before the cameras and providing unenthusiastic, boring answers just to fulfill a contractual obligation.
