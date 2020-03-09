Women’s History Month is a double-edged sword: How do you honor the contributions of women throughout history, while also not pandering?
After all, by nature of setting aside a month for any given issue, it can appear to marginalize the issue rather than highlight it.
Is “Women’s History Month” a way to placate women, giving them a consolation prize for not being important enough to be considered mainstream history?
We hope it’s not viewed as such.
Our view is that, in some instances, God has given men and women different talents, but — despite the sense you might get from history books — women’s contributions are equally as important as those of men.
These days, it could be argued they contribute more than men.
We’ve come a long way since the women’s suffrage movement paved the way for women to vote 100 years ago this year.
Now, women earn more bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees than men, and women comprise more than half the workforce.
On Tuesday, USA Today reported a growing share of women are now their families’ breadwinners. The paper said a new survey shows about half of women out-earn or make the same amount as their husbands or partners. That’s produced a range of emotions in men, ranging from proud to guilty and embarrassed.
Here’s the kicker: While many women are out-earning their spouses, they’re still the ones who often carry the load at home.
It might not be like in the 1950s when women were encouraged to welcome their husbands home in a dress, fix him a drink as he settles into his easy chair, then return to cooking a hot meal for dinner.
Still, women often do the bulk of the cooking, cleaning, laundry and homework.
When is the next school project due? What’s for dinner tonight? When is the parent-teacher conference? Where are the best grocery sales this week? Does Junior have his book bag, lunch box and a jacket when he heads off to school?
Ask the woman in the family — not always, but often, she knows.
So what’s the best way to celebrate women this month — and all months? The answer might not involve fancy restaurants or jewelry. It might just be striving to step up your home game.
