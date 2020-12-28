Our country is starting to see the payoff for the largest, most aggressive immunization operation in United States history.
Credit President Donald Trump and his administration for fulfilling the lofty goals of Operation Warp Speed.
In less than a year, the Trump administration coordinated an effort with countless people to do what many people thought wasn’t possible: Developing a vaccine and starting to bring it to the American people during the same year that COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic.
You can argue whether the Trump administration took the right steps to curtail the virus. As of this writing, it has caused the deaths of more than 318,000 Americans — close to the population of Lexington, Kentucky. On several days this month, more people in the U.S. died from it than from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Still, starting to get Americans vaccinated by the end of the year is nothing shy of a Christmas miracle.
Even President-elect Joe Biden, after publicly getting the vaccine shot, acknowledged the Trump administration’s work in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the American people.
“I think the administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed,” Biden said. “This gives us great hope.”
Granted, the virus isn’t defeated yet. It’s going to take time, hard work, diligence and a lot more patience before we get back to normal, or even the “new normal,” whatever that turns out to be.
Operation Warp Speed started May 15. Trump correctly stated it normally would take years to develop a safe and effective vaccine. The United States, working as a team, has accomplished this in mere months.
“In order to achieve this goal, we harnessed the full power of government, the genius of American scientists, and the might of American industry to save millions and millions of lives all over the world,” Trump said.
Trump has always drawn strong opinions on both sides. But let’s give credit where credit is due.
Operation Warp Speed has succeeded because of Trump, his administration and teamwork by more people in this country than we could possibly list. It’s an amazing display of American ingenuity and tenacity.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.