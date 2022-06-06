Just when it seemed the purveyors of unregulated gaming machines operating openly throughout Missouri couldn’t get any more brazen, one of them funnels six figures in political donations into Jefferson City even as he faces gambling-related prosecution.
It’s just the latest indication that this industry — which is effectively siphoning off tax income from the state in a scheme that at least one Missouri court has found to be illegal — thinks it’s untouchable in the Legislature.
And legislators, flush with cash from this shady crowd, keep confirming that belief.
Missouri has long allowed state-sanctioned gambling at licensed casinos and via the state lottery, regulating the games to ensure their fairness and taxing them to bolster state education funding.
But those legitimate gaming operations must compete with an estimated 14,000 unregulated electronic gaming machines deployed throughout Missouri gas stations and bars by private companies that don’t submit such oversight or pay gaming fees to the state.
The companies claim, with various byzantine arguments, that they aren’t actually games of chance, and therefore don’t fall under the state’s gambling laws.
Ultimately, players are putting money into the gaming machines in hopes of winning back more, via games whose outcomes they cannot control. That’s a virtual dictionary definition of gambling.
Yet the purveyors of the games have, through sheer audacity, managed to scare most prosecutors around the state from pursuing cases against them. They’ve even sued the Missouri Highway Patrol for attempting to enforce the state’s gaming laws.
Some authorities have stepped up. A Platte County court in 2020 found a Kansas-based company that operates such machines guilty of promoting illegal gambling.
There is also a pending case in Linn County against another of the companies, Torch Electronics. And its owner, Wildwood businessman Steven Miltenberger, faces charges in Adair County of possession of a gambling device.
As the Post-Dispatch’s Jack Suntrup reports, Miltenberger’s legal problems didn’t prevent Torch from contributing $240,000 last month to political action committees affiliated with former Missouri House Speaker-turned-super-lobbyist Steve Tilley.
Tilley has been instrumental in preventing the Legislature from passing the clarifying legislation that critics in both parties say is needed to end the cynical game these gaming companies are playing.
Tilley has prevented that reform in large part by passing along political donations to lawmakers — donations that originate with the very gaming-machine owners whose business relies on letting this fog of confusion continue to hang over the state’s gaming laws.
Those businesses are, in essence, investing in Missouri legislators, who they know can be bought to continue letting these con artists thumb their noses at state law, depriving the taxpayers of education revenue in the process.
Unlike the players who use their machines, the companies aren’t taking a gamble when they make those donations. They’ve obviously got a sure thing.
Copyright St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Reprinted with permission.