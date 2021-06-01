How should future Missourians remember us? We have a chance to influence that now. The Missouri Historical Society, located in Columbia, is seeking submissions for a Bicentennial Time Capsule to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial this year.
Clubs, schools, community groups, businesses and government agencies are encouraged to submit items.
Newspapers are typical items in a time capsule, but what about recent trends?
What about a set of Apple AirPods? What about a blue surgical mask? It’s probably not how we want to be remembered, but it would certainly reflect reality.
Should we put modern-day images and letters on a thumb drive? That might be a cruel trick to challenge a future society to find an equally antiquated computer to open the files.
One thing is for certain: We don’t want what happened in Derry, New Hampshire, to happen here. They recently opened a time capsule from 50 years ago, and it was empty. No one seems to know whether it was raided or if anything was put into it in the first place.
The deadline to submit to the time capsule is Aug. 10, Missouri Statehood Day. All Missouri- based profit and nonprofit organizations are eligible to contribute three items — one to represent their past, one to represent their present and a note to future Missourians.
Items should measure no larger than 8.5 x 14 inches — i.e., no larger than legal size paper — and combined be no more than a quarter-inch thick. All submissions need to be in printed form and not electronic.
An online registration form on missouri2021.org is required for all submissions and items should be mailed to: The State Historical Society of Missouri, Attn: Time Capsule, 605 Elm St., Columbia, MO 65201.
An event to commemorate the time capsule will be Aug. 27 in St. Louis.
We encourage you to make submissions as a way to retain our history and “pay it forward” to the next generation.