Tanishia Hinton of Kansas City is the mother of a murdered child. Her daughter, Shaira Hinton, was weeks away from turning 28 when she was fatally shot July 17.
Despite a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case, her murder remains unsolved.
Part of the problem, according to her mother? A no-snitch culture that enables killers to remain free.
Low clearance rate
Recently, Kansas City recorded its 110th homicide of 2022, a 10% jump in homicides compared to the same time last year, the second deadliest in the city’s history.
Last year at this point, 100 people had been killed, according to Kansas City police data. The rise in violent deaths is made even worse by the fact that families aren’t getting the justice they deserve — or the closure they need — because of a below-average clearance rate at the Kansas City Police Department.
As of Aug. 26, a suspect had been identified or arrested in just 39 of the 111 killings committed this year, according to police data. A clearance rate of just under 36% — far below 2020’s national average of nearly 50% — is unacceptable to grieving parents like Tanishia Hinton.
From 2019 to 2020, as murders spiked here and elsewhere, police across the country solved about 1 in every 2 murders, according to the Marshall Project.
That rate was down from nearly 70% a few years ago. The below-average clearance rates in Kansas City come as the police department’s homicide detectives stretch to meet a rising caseload.
Far too often, families are left to pick up the pieces and ponder why their loved one’s death remains an open investigation.
Witnesses won’t speak out
In spite of Shaira Hinton's very public shooting, possible witnesses and a sizable reward, no one has been apprehended in connection to the death On the day Shaira died, she was one of three people shot and killed near Swope Park in Kansas City.
None of those cases have been cleared, Kansas City police officials said. About a month later, 14-year-old Kevaun Hughes died in the parking lot of a convenience store in Kansas City.
He was one of two people shot just before 11:30 p.m. Aug. 15 outside the Top Spot near 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. The other victim was transported to the hospital but survived, police said. Kevaun’s funeral was held Aug. 23.
Family members recalled him as a goofy and playful teenager with a loving spirit. The teen’s death marked the 105th homicide in Kansas City. A reward is available, but the case remains unsolved.
Reward money not enough
Why isn’t $25,000 enough to help solve a violent crime? Anti-crime advocates say Kansas City doesn’t offer a safe, reliable program to keep witnesses safe if they do provide information on violent crimes.
That’s a problem because the people most often affected by violent crime often have the least faith in the criminal justice system, and many don’t trust police.
“People are frustrated and angry with them so they don’t cooperate even when it could benefit them,” offered Damon Daniel, president of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, a Kansas City anti-violence crime organization.
That sets up a troubling dilemma. If the very people most affected by violent crime don’t trust the police enough to help them solve those crimes, then how will their neighborhoods ever be made safer?
No one wants to see brazen public shootings become the norm. To prevent that, witnesses who have information about violent crimes will eventually have to come forward and report what they know. That means police and other anti-crime groups have to do more to win over residents’ trust.
It also means getting the word out about ways that witnesses can already safely report what they have seen.
In a city with more than 70 unsolved homicides from this year alone, that number needs to grow — and by a lot. Higher rewards may be part of the answer, but better protection and higher trust are essential.
Then and only then can heartsick mothers like Tanishia Hinton get justice and find the closure needed to move forward in life.
