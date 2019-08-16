Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.