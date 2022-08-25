Eric Schmitt at least deserves credit for passionately arguing his case — in support of hypocrisy.
When he’s going after a perceived enemy of Missourians, Schmitt will use whatever rhetorical and legal tools are at his disposal as long as the end result is the promotion of his ongoing U.S. Senate campaign.
But a look under the hood reveals some tricks of the trade that Schmitt probably would prefer the voting public never knows about.
Schmitt, currently Missouri’s attorney general, has argued in court that masks are life-savers and that China had done its best to deprive Missourians of their ability to survive during the pandemic by hoarding masks.
He made this argument in court papers — well hidden from public view — even as he did his best to rally hard-line extremists behind the idea that masks were unnecessary in warding off coronavirus infection, and that mandates robbed Missourians of their freedom.
“I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach,” Schmitt stated after filing lawsuits against Missouri school districts that had imposed mask mandates. “Americans are free people, not subjects.”
He tweeted in June: “Masks are ineffective and no one trusts The Experts™️.”
He also joined other Republican attorneys general in a lawsuit arguing that a federal mask mandate for travelers was “arbitrary and capricious” and that masks did not constitute “sanitation” devices as far as the coronavirus was concerned.
Schmitt’s antics inspired a statewide movement in which extremists picketed outside health offices and screamed at school board and county council members to oppose mask mandates.
But in his federal lawsuit against China, he argued the opposite: that masks were essential for protecting public health.
He accused China of “hoarding” personal protective equipment, effectively impairing health care providers “from safely and effectively treating” coronavirus patients.
His court brief argued that China stopped selling good-quality masks while it “bought up much of the rest of the world’s supply” and sold “faulty masks” to Missouri.
That left “countless medical providers, public officials, and private consumers vulnerable” to the coronavirus.
In other words: Masks work. Masks are necessary. People are vulnerable without them. China deprived Missourians of their ability to stay safe.
