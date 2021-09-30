As faculty and staff in the Department of Learning, Teaching and Curriculum at MU, we express our support for Columbia Public Schools teachers and their effort to provide quality curriculum for students.
Missouri state Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, recently criticized a lesson taught in an AP U.S. Studies class at Hickman High School, and called for Superintendent Brian Yearwood’s resignation. Many have spoken in support of Superintendent Yearwood, and we echo that. In this letter, we call attention to the tensions generated around Rep. Basye’s statements. We acknowledge the quality of the learning experience generated by the teacher who provided a robust lesson that met Missouri state standards and engaged culturally relevant mechanisms. We also point out the racialized undertones of Rep. Basye’s demands. Our goal is to commend, support and stand in solidarity with classroom teachers who are engaging in standard-aligning, research-based, high-impact, culturally-relevant practices.
The lesson in question gave students the option to analyze one of several sources, including the Grammy Award-winning 2018 music video “This is America” directed by Hiro Murai; Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land”; Walt Whitman’s “I Hear America Singing” and Langston Hughes’ “Let America Be America Again” — each of which has been considered controversial at some point in history.
As Hickman High School Principal Tony Gragnani pointed out in a message to Rep. Basye, this lesson plan aligns with both the Missouri Learning Standards for English Language Arts and Social Studies. It also aligns with the National Council of Teachers of English Standard No. 1, which advocates for students’ reading of “a wide range of print and non-print texts to build an understanding of texts, of themselves and of the cultures of the United States and the world; to acquire new information, to respond to the needs and demands of society and the workplace and for personal fulfillment.”
Finally, these teaching strategies are supported by the Missouri Teacher Standards. Specifically, this lesson demonstrates Standard 4, which expects teachers to use “a variety of resources to encourage students’ critical thinking.” The Missouri Educator Evaluation System rubric, which we use to evaluate candidates in our teacher preparation program, marks as “exceeding” one who “provides opportunities for student thinking to delve into real-world topics, which address differing viewpoints and allows students to respectfully justify their own opinion and solution to a problem,” and who “intentionally integrates and responds to culturally and linguistically appropriate communication, resources or examples based on audience and context.”
As Rep. Basye specifically objected to the use of the music video, we emphasize that this source, connected to the real-world topic of gun violence and selected with attention to the audience of 11th and 12th grade students, was appropriate, especially given that it was accompanied by a warning that it contained violence, and students had a choice whether to watch it.
We also call attention to the racialized undertones of this entire exchange, focusing on the source of tension, the music video. “This is America,” a song created by Donald Glover, provides an array of visual imagery and metaphorical expression to highlight the Black experience in the United States given this country’s legacy of violence against Black bodies. Since its release, many have discussed how it conveys what W.E.B Du Bois referred to as double consciousness for Black Americans. Citing this video as the impetus for the resignation of the newly-hired CPS superintendent signifies that conversations focused on the history and legacy of race in the U.S. as it relates to the Black experience are not appropriate. We reject this perspective, especially in an Advanced Placement U.S. Studies Course.
Indeed, it would be difficult to prepare students for the AP U.S. History exam connected to the U.S. Studies class without including this type of material, as Key Concept 9.2 requires students to “analyze relationships among different regional, social, ethnic and racial groups, and explain how these groups’ experiences have related to U.S. national identity.”
This is exactly the kind of lesson we try to prepare our teachers to create, which engage students in healthy conversation about history and contemporary society. We commend the teacher(s) who wrote and delivered that lesson plan, as well as the administrators who defended their right to teach it.
We call on elected officials to support teachers’ efforts to foster innovative next-generation leaders capable of advancing inclusivity. Teachers should be free to do what they do best: focus on educating our students in a positive climate that affirms inquiry. As educators in service to the citizenry of Missouri, we welcome discussions with public officials concerning matters of learning, teaching and curriculum.
Susan Empson, Christy Goldsmith, Laurie Kingsley, Candace Kuby, Rosalie Metro, Mike Metz, Terrell Morton, Charles Munter, Robert Petrone, Lauren Ray, Corey Webel and Angie Zapata are faculty and staff members affiliated with the Department of Learning, Teaching and Curriculum at MU.