In 1983, energy efficiency and the reduction to peak demand was codified in Section 27-161 of the ordinances governing the operation of the Columbia Water & Light Department. In the four decades that have followed, Water & Light programs and rates have evolved to provide a clear package that encourages and assists customers in increasing their efficiency and comfort. While customers are free to use as much energy as they choose, the current rate structure is clear: the more you use, the more you pay.
A consultant hired by the city to complete a cost-of-service analysis has proposed an electric rate increase that ignores the four-decade long evolution of the electric rates, the efficiency incentives and customer education that has helped limit the growth of peak demand on the system. As designed, the consultant’s rate proposal would significantly raise costs for low-usage customers while giving high-usage customers a rate decrease during the summer peak season.
As an example, the consultant determined that residential customers using gas heat should have a 10.4% increase. Because the consultant designed the rate increase by dramatically raising the base charge and cost for the first block of energy usage, lower-usage customers will see much larger increases. In fact, the consultant’s presentation to the Columbia City Council, later confirmed by the director of utilities, shows that the “average” residential gas-heated customer (using 714 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month) will see a 13.8% increase. Customers using less than average will see larger increases. The overall increase is balanced out by giving customers with high usage (over 1,800 kilowatt-hours per month) rate decreases during the summer.
My view is that this proposal runs counter to everything the electric utility has been attempting to do over the past 40 years. Remarkably, the utility is looking at how to improve its portfolio of energy efficiency programs and incentives, yet there seems to be a disconnect with the proposed rate increase. Because I have over 30 years of experience in this field, I sent an alternative electric rate proposal to the City Council that uses the recommended percentage of increase for each customer class but ensures that all customers in each rate class will see the same percentage increase recommended for that rate class.
The following graph illustrates the difference between the consultant’s proposal and the alternative proposal for residential gas-heated customers.
Until the electric utility has implemented advanced metering infrastructure, all cost-of-service analyses will be based on assumptions. At this time, the most equitable rate design is to maintain the current structure and implement the needed increase, by rate class, in each level of the structure.
The ordinance that will implement the consultant’s proposal will likely be sent to the City Council in June. I would encourage all Columbia electric customers to contact the mayor and their council representative to express an opinion on this issue.
Jim Windsor retired as the city’s assistant director of utilities in March 2018. He has 32 years of experience working in the Rates and Fiscal Planning Division of the Water & Light Department.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.