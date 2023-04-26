In 1983, energy efficiency and the reduction to peak demand was codified in Section 27-161 of the ordinances governing the operation of the Columbia Water & Light Department. In the four decades that have followed, Water & Light programs and rates have evolved to provide a clear package that encourages and assists customers in increasing their efficiency and comfort. While customers are free to use as much energy as they choose, the current rate structure is clear: the more you use, the more you pay.

A consultant hired by the city to complete a cost-of-service analysis has proposed an electric rate increase that ignores the four-decade long evolution of the electric rates, the efficiency incentives and customer education that has helped limit the growth of peak demand on the system. As designed, the consultant’s rate proposal would significantly raise costs for low-usage customers while giving high-usage customers a rate decrease during the summer peak season.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

