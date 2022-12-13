In a surprising and encouraging turn, Missouri’s legislative Republicans are lining up behind a plan to expand the state’s stingy postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers. Given that these are the same lawmakers who have outlawed virtually all abortion in the state — effectively forcing some women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term against their will — there should be no opposition within the party to getting this done as soon as possible.

In more than 34 of every 100,000 births in Missouri, the mother dies during or within a year after the pregnancy. That’s almost twice the national maternal mortality rate, which is under 18 per 100,000.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you