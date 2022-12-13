In a surprising and encouraging turn, Missouri’s legislative Republicans are lining up behind a plan to expand the state’s stingy postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers. Given that these are the same lawmakers who have outlawed virtually all abortion in the state — effectively forcing some women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term against their will — there should be no opposition within the party to getting this done as soon as possible.
In more than 34 of every 100,000 births in Missouri, the mother dies during or within a year after the pregnancy. That’s almost twice the national maternal mortality rate, which is under 18 per 100,000.
Yet Missouri’s Medicaid system — the joint state-federal program that provides health care coverage to the poor — covers postpartum care for just the first 60 days after childbirth. That’s the shortest coverage allowed by federal law and far shorter than many other states that offer a full year of postpartum coverage.
And as of the end of June, Missouri became an outlier against women’s health in yet another way: With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and leaving abortion policy entirely to the states, Missouri immediately enacted one the strictest abortion bans in the country. The procedure is now illegal in Missouri from the moment of conception in almost all cases, even pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. The only exception is for medical emergencies.
The Catch-22 of the situation is clear. Draconian abortion bans like this especially victimize impoverished women, who may lack the resources to travel elsewhere for the procedure. For them, Missouri truly is a forced-birth state. And these are the same women most impacted by Missouri’s bare-minimum postpartum coverage under the state’s Medicaid system.
Efforts in the last legislative session to change that failed, but as the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reports, lawmakers are ready to try again in the session that begins Jan. 4. And it’s being led by Republicans, including incoming House Majority Leader Jon Patterson of Lee’s Summit.
The cost to the state is estimated at $10.7 million annually by 2025, for a policy shift that will extend postpartum coverage for more than 4,500 women annually. That’s less than $2,400 per woman’s life potentially saved — a small price for a state whose Republican leadership asserts itself as “pro-life.”
Conservative proponents appear to understand the imperative here. With the changes made in to abortion law in Missouri and nationally, “I think we need to look at … how can we support these mothers and children,” said one sponsor, Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia. “I’m pro-life, but I also believe that we have to have institutional programs that help in those situations.”
It is the least Missouri can do for its poorest women, whose lives this legislature has already made more dangerous.
