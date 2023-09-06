A Missouri law went into effect Aug. 28 that bans gender-affirming care for minors across the state. This anti-transgender legislation was driven to the governor’s desk by those willing to ignore the dozens of families with transgender children who have repeatedly come to the Missouri Capitol to testify against the harm these bills will do.
The Columbia community intimately knows the dangers posed by this legislation, thrust upon us by politicians happy to play politics with people’s lives. While hospitals around the state have complied with the new law as its legality is tested in our courts, it seems MU Health Care unfortunately felt forced to go further than the letter of the law when it ended gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
