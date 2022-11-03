Socialism: "a theory or system of social organization that advocates the ownership and control of industry, capital, land, etc. by the community as a whole.”
I dusted off an old dictionary to see how much the definition of this word has changed over time, especially by those who would weaponize it. Now it appears the definition is akin to that clause in the Preamble to the Constitution “to promote the general welfare.”
From the start of the Biden administration the American Rescue Plan kept people in their homes, kept small businesses afloat, reduced child poverty by 50%, and provided funds for state and local agencies and schools.
A Democratic-led infrastructure bill to replace aging roads, bridges, airports, and many other projects, was passed after four years of lip service. It will create many good-paying jobs.
The CHIPS Bill establishes the groundwork for semiconductor manufacturing in this country to counter the stranglehold China has on this industry, creating more good-paying jobs. Then there is the Inflation Reduction Act that lowers the cost of prescription drugs, including a $35 cap on insulin for Medicare recipients. It changes the tax code to make sure that those corporations that have been paying no taxes will pay their fair share.
In addition, it finally addresses climate change by offering incentives to retrofit homes and businesses with green technology, incentives for buying electric vehicles, establishes a "Made in America" industry of green energy projects to lead the world in this emerging technology and more projects too numerous to mention.
Did I mention good-paying jobs? This administration has created more manufacturing jobs than any other in recent history.
What are Republicans proposing if they take control of Congress? They want to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block, tighten the screws on aid to Ukraine, undo much of what Democrats have achieved for the poor and middle class, and pass their panacea for all ills — lower taxes on the rich.
The signature piece of legislation passed under our former president was made famous by his comment to rich friends, “I just made you all a lot richer.” It also raised the National Debt by $2 trillion.
Capitalism is a great economic engine, but like any engine it has specifications, requires maintenance and must be monitored to keep it from running in the red. Unfortunately, it also has a dark underbelly. The driving force behind “The Wealth of Nations,” the seminal book on capitalism by Adam Smith has been hijacked to become the wealth of individuals. The economic prosperity of this country is not the priority of these people. Rather, they are very creative in hiding their assets, putting the burden on those still aspiring to the American Dream.
Then, there is inflation. Those proponents of free markets and private sector enterprise will say all these government programs have caused the highest inflation we have seen in a long time. If this high rate was endemic to this country they might have a point. The fact is, however, inflation is a world wide phenomena and the underlying current of our economy is strong. Measures are in place to reduce inflation, but, like an aircraft carrier, the process can’t turn on a dime. Many countries look on our rate of inflation with envy. Lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with supply chain issues and blockades are all free market issues, yet who gets the blame? It’s always the president.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased grain and energy prices, yet who gets the blame? Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ have cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. Who gets the blame? Profits of companies are increasing because they can set prices as high as they think they can get away with. It’s not the president's fault.
At the risk of sounding like my parent’s generation, who lived through the Great Depression, I’ve endured several rounds of inflation of over 10% and a time when gas prices were not just high, but the supply was severely limited. One just hoped that the line of cars waiting at the station wouldn’t drain the tanks before you made it to the pump. I don’t relate this to diminish the impact inflation has on family budgets. It is tough now and it was tough then. What I can say is that “this too shall pass.”
Sadly, we may be seeing the passing of something I hold dear — the passing of democracy. With election deniers on hundreds of ballots across the country we are on the verge of ceding the voting process to those who want to undo elections that don’t go their way. These are people who stand behind a man with ever increasing evidence against him for orchestrating an attempted coup and instigating an insurrection against the United States. This same man has stolen highly classified documents and has no regard for the rule of law. These people just don’t care. These people are enamored of sham democracies in Hungary, Belarus and Russia. Ukraine formerly lived under this type of authoritarian rule and is fighting like hell to never go back.
If you are thinking you won’t vote because you think it doesn’t matter, or one vote can’t make a difference, you may very well be creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Robert Miller, of Hartsburg, is a Vietnam vet and avid supporter of democracy.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.